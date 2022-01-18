CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

