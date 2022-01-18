Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:CRBU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Caribou Biosciences had issued 19,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $304,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRBU. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 23,869 shares of company stock valued at $73,885 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,544,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

