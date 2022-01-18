Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after buying an additional 99,448 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,852,000 after buying an additional 70,847 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

CSL stock opened at $236.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

