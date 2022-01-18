Carnival Co. &’s (CCL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.83) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LON:CCL opened at GBX 1,507.20 ($20.56) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of GBX 1,129 ($15.40) and a one year high of GBX 1,890.20 ($25.79). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,387.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,488.51.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

