Castle (CSTL) Price Up 68.2% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 78.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $35,460.58 and approximately $24.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castle has traded 68.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022196 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.29 or 0.00312225 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008968 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002745 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016245 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

