Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.28. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

