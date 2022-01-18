Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 181.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $228.83. The stock had a trading volume of 89,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,230. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

