CBC.network (CBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.88 Million

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and $76,546.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC.network is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

