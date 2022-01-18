Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $124.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organic growth remained a key strength at Cboe Global. The company plans to invest approximately $25 million in organic growth initiatives in 2021.The company eyes strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge by diversifying, adding capabilities to its portfolio, generate expense synergies and venture into new markets. Cboe Global explores new markets like the Middle East, Scandinavia and Asia. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fee. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year. Escalating expenses put pressure on margin expansion. It expects core expenses to rise in 2021, with adjusted operating expenses expected to be in the range of $536 to $541 million. The company faces competition that tends to reduce market share and leverage of the business.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.73.

Shares of CBOE opened at $118.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.47.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,871,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 434,077 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

