Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.61. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 13,703 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$25,311.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,239.20.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

