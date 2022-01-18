Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $8.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron Kantoff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rubertis Francesco De bought 60,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $761,036.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181,818 shares during the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $87,326,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,794 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,858,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,149,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

