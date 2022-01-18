Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.95

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.95 and last traded at $92.34, with a volume of 128909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.53.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average is $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $15,038,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 916,095 shares of company stock valued at $75,781,333. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,461,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after buying an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

