Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $485.52 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

