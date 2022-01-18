Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,603,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,084 shares during the period. Chico’s FAS makes up about 1.5% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Chico’s FAS worth $29,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

CHS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 83,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $571.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

