China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CHNUF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,030. China Education Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

China Education Resources, Inc engages in the provision of education solutions. It operates through the Canada and China geographical segments. The firm’s services include school platform, online tutoring program, and digital education products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

