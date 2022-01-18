China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.57

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $8.71. China Life Insurance shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 522,154 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $34.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

