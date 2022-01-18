CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.78

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.78 and traded as high as C$26.29. CI Financial shares last traded at C$26.09, with a volume of 198,589 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.78.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

In other CI Financial news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,425.99.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

