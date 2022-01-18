CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,929 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.30% of Nutrien worth $112,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after buying an additional 1,001,264 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after buying an additional 569,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

NYSE:NTR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.11. 118,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,310. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

