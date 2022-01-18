CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $165,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,086,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ST. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

ST stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,840. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

