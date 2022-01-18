CI Investments Inc. Has $147 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $147,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

NYSE:EW traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $115.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,000. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.