CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $239,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE ARE traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.21. 5,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.