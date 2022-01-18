CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $336,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded down $6.27 on Tuesday, reaching $462.42. The stock had a trading volume of 48,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.30.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.