CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,444 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after buying an additional 3,462,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,529,000 after buying an additional 432,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after buying an additional 4,654,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,511,000 after buying an additional 533,631 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in NiSource by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,860,000 after buying an additional 382,810 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

