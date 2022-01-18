CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimco Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $773,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $25.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

