CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.04 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,619,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 743.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $3,262,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $115.73.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

