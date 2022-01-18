CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

