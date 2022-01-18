CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 695 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Amundi acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after buying an additional 1,123,761 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 365,854 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

