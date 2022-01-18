CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,396 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,217,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. Research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

