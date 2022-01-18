Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $71,810.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of CIEN traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.00. 2,060,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,019. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ciena by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after acquiring an additional 386,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
