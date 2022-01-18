Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $71,810.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CIEN traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.00. 2,060,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,019. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ciena by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after acquiring an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after acquiring an additional 386,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

