Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $37,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.33. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

