Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,686 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.75% of iStar worth $31,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in iStar by 18.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iStar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iStar by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

iStar stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

