Citigroup Inc. Purchases 926 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of W.W. Grainger worth $37,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $504.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

