City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Down 41.6% in December

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the December 15th total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. 3,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,910. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

