Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $198.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have lagged the industry in the past year. Despite earnings and sales beat in first-quarter fiscal 2022, the stock came under pressure as both metrics fell year over year. Lower shipment volume along with an unfavorable price mix hurt sales. Higher manufacturing and logistics costs, and increased commodity costs also acted as deterrents. Clorox retained its drab view for fiscal 2022. However, its IGNITE strategy and gains from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. In the fiscal third quarter, the company undertook some strategic initiatives, including pricing actions, cost-reduction efforts, increased focus on building supply-chain resiliency, and enhanced productivity. It remains on track to invest around $500 million in the next five years, beginning fiscal 2022, for digital capabilities and productivity enhancements.”

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.88.

NYSE:CLX opened at $186.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.26. Clorox has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

