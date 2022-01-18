Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of CLOV opened at $3.11 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 57.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clover Health Investments (CLOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.