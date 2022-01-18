CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Truist Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 192.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50,947 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 149,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

