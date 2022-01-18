Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($40.93) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($38.89) to GBX 2,725 ($37.18) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,185 ($43.46) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,975 ($40.59).

CCH opened at GBX 2,663 ($36.34) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,125 ($28.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,523.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,566.29. The company has a market capitalization of £9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.19.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($35.52), for a total transaction of £375,482.75 ($512,324.67). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $63,354,425.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

