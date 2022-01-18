Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to C$126.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCA. CIBC dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$132.00.

Shares of CCA opened at C$99.46 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$95.99 and a 12-month high of C$123.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$99.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.569999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

