Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,300 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 365,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,610. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.98. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

