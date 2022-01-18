Commerce Bank Invests $247,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,806 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after buying an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after buying an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after buying an additional 245,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.26.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

