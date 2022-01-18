Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Open Lending by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,313. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

