Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,590,000 after buying an additional 221,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UGI by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after buying an additional 1,277,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,927,000 after buying an additional 105,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

