Commerce Bank Purchases Shares of 4,384 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KNX opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

