Commerce Bank Reduces Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

