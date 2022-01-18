Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,893,000 after purchasing an additional 488,687 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 710,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,975,000 after buying an additional 218,317 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4,009.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 204,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBX shares. Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

