Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 21.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 128,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

