Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALQ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 2,256.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VALQ opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10.

