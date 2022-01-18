Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

