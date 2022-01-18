Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of Direxion Work From Home ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000.

NYSEARCA:WFH opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

