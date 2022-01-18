Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

NYSE RS opened at $166.33 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.52.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

